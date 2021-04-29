Open House Planned To Bid Lincoln Elementary Farewell

Findlay City Schools is inviting people to an open house at Lincoln Elementary to bid the school a fond farewell and celebrate its long service to the Findlay community.

The open house will be on Tuesday, May 18th from 4 to 6.

You’ll be able to enjoy the building with self-guided tours, get your picture taken and share your memories of the school building.

The family of longtime principal Dick Dillon will be there to visit with Lincoln friends and family.

You’ll also have the opportunity to contribute to the Lincoln Memorial Scholarship.

In January, Findlay City Schools announced that it would be undergoing some elementary school building consolidation in the wake of three failed operating levies in 2020.

Superintendent Troy Roth said the district is moving ahead with the difficult decision to close Lincoln Elementary at the end of the current school year.

Also, Jacobs Primary will be repurposed and will no longer be a K-3 school building.

Read more about the consolidation by clicking here.