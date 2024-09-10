Open House To Be Held At Little Red Schoolhouse

(From the Hancock Historical Museum)

The Hancock Historical Museum welcomes all ages to step back into the 19th century and tour its Little Red Schoolhouse during an Open House from 1 – 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15.

Museum docents will guide visitors as they explore the one-room schoolhouse and children can partake in activities provided.

The Little Red Schoolhouse located at 8884 County Road 236, Findlay, OH was built in 1882 and used to educate schoolchildren until 1936.

It was then used to store grain for 36 years until the Hancock County Retired Teachers and the Hancock Historical Society restored the schoolhouse in 1972.

Today, it is owned and operated by the Hancock Historical Museum and hosts area third and fourth grade students for field trips each year.

“We’re proud to share the Little Red Schoolhouse with the community and welcome hundreds of area students each year to learn Hancock County history and experience class in the 19th century,” said Sarah Foltz, Executive Director of the Hancock Historical Museum.

“We are hosting this Open House to allow everyone a chance to see inside and learn what education was once like here in Hancock County.”

The property also includes Brucklacher Memorial Park which features a playground, sculptures and an outdoor history walk.

The park opened in 2020 as the Kiwanis of Findlay Club’s 100th year project and continues to be a flourishing collaboration with Kiwanis and the museum.

On Sunday, Sept. 15 the Hancock Historical Museum’s main campus will be closed.

The Open House at the Little Red Schoolhouse is free of charge, no reservation necessary.

Donations to the museum will be accepted.

For more information or to schedule a class field trip, please contact the Hancock Historical Museum at 419-423-4433.