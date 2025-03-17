Open House To Be Held At New BVHS Wellness Park Campus

(From Blanchard Valley Health System)

Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) will hold a community open house showcasing its new Wellness Park campus from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 8.

This community event will feature a ribbon-cutting with the Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce.

Guided tours will be available, allowing community members to learn about the comprehensive care offered at Wellness Park. Conveniently located near I-75 on the north end of Findlay, the campus brings together primary care and a variety of specialties at one centralized location.

“In the weeks since Wellness Park opened, our community has benefited from how multiple specialties on the same campus allows for better collaboration among our caregivers and gives patients easy access,” said Myron D. Lewis, MSW, MBA, FACHE, president and chief executive officer of BVHS. “We look forward to showing Wellness Park to the community and giving Northwest Ohio residents a chance to learn more about the exceptional care our teams provide there every day.”

Services offered include primary care, pediatrics, endocrinology, diabetes management, rheumatology, orthopedics, podiatry, sports medicine, pediatric rehabilitation, and various rehabilitation therapies (physical, occupational, and speech). BVHS also offers imaging and laboratory services right on-site.

Wellness Park aims to address the growing challenges of chronic conditions like diabetes while expanding primary care options.

The site features an expanded Julie A. Cole Rehab & Sports Medicine with an on-site gym area along with a dedicated pediatric rehab space for occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech therapy, and behavioral health therapy.

Wellness Park is located at 3401 and 3411 Wellness Way, Findlay. For more information, please call 1.833.509.WELL or visit bvhealthsystem.org/wellness