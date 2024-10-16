Local News Powered by VisitFindlay.com WFIN Top Story 

Open House To Be Held For New First Responder Training Facility

Local News

(From the City of Findlay)

This family-friendly event on Saturday, October 19 from 10 to 1 put on by the Findlay Fire Department offers an opportunity to:

    • Tour the newly opened STRICT Center, a state-of-the-art training facility designed to enhance the preparedness and collaboration of all first responders in the Findlay and Hancock County area.

    • Meet and talk with local firefighters, who will share insights about their work and discuss fire safety practices.

    • Learn valuable fire safety tips to help keep your family and home safe.

We encourage everyone to come out and explore the STRICT Training Center and Fire Station 4!