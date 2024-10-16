Open House To Be Held For New First Responder Training Facility

(From the City of Findlay)

This family-friendly event on Saturday, October 19 from 10 to 1 put on by the Findlay Fire Department offers an opportunity to:

Tour the newly opened STRICT Center, a state-of-the-art training facility designed to enhance the preparedness and collaboration of all first responders in the Findlay and Hancock County area.



Meet and talk with local firefighters, who will share insights about their work and discuss fire safety practices.



Learn valuable fire safety tips to help keep your family and home safe.



We encourage everyone to come out and explore the STRICT Training Center and Fire Station 4!