Open House To Be Held For New First Responder Training Facility
(From the City of Findlay)
This family-friendly event on Saturday, October 19 from 10 to 1 put on by the Findlay Fire Department offers an opportunity to:
-
- Tour the newly opened STRICT Center, a state-of-the-art training facility designed to enhance the preparedness and collaboration of all first responders in the Findlay and Hancock County area.
-
- Meet and talk with local firefighters, who will share insights about their work and discuss fire safety practices.
-
- Learn valuable fire safety tips to help keep your family and home safe.
We encourage everyone to come out and explore the STRICT Training Center and Fire Station 4!