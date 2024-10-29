Opening Of New Findlay Roundabout Pushed Back A Few Days

The new roundabout near U.S. 68 and S.R. 15 on the south side of Findlay is almost finished.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says the roundabout is expected to open on Monday, November 4. (see pics and video below)

Construction began on August 19.

ODOT’s Cheri Newton explains how the project came about.

ODOT says the project was needed because Township Roads 49 and 77, which provide access to U.S. 68, will be removed as part of the Eagle Creek Dry Storage Basin project, one of the projects included in the Flood-Risk Reduction Program currently underway by Hancock County and the Maumee Watershed Conservancy District.

The project will:

-Remove the current U.S. 68 exit ramp from State Route 15 eastbound.

-Connect Township Road 80 to the ramp to provide access to U.S. 68.

-Construct a new U.S. 68 exit ramp from State Route 15 eastbound.

-Construct a roundabout at the intersection of U.S. 68, the new U.S. 68 exit ramp, and the eastbound State Route 15 entrance ramp.