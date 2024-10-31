Operation Green Light For Hancock County Veterans

(From the Hancock County Veterans Service Office)

Through Operation Green Light for Hancock CO. Veterans, our local government and residents will show veterans that they are seen, appreciated, and supported.

People are being asked to show support for Veterans by lighting their homes, buildings, churches, and schools green leading up to Veterans Day on November 11.

These are actual photos from 2023 of various counties throughout Ohio, like Hamilton, Cuyahoga, Clermont, Montgomery, and Scioto.

We’ve reached out to Mayor Christina Muryn and she’s on board to make our version of this happen in Downtown Findlay November 4-11 in support of our Hancock County Veterans.

Help us shine a light for a veteran you know and love.