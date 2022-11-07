Operation Green Light For Veterans
Hancock County buildings will be illuminated green from November 7-13 as part of Operation Green Light to let Veterans know that they are seen, appreciated and supported.
The Hancock County Veterans Service Office is also encouraging individuals and businesses to show their support and appreciation for military Veterans by participating as well.
Veterans Day is on Friday, November 11.
(above pic courtesy of Andy Sterling)