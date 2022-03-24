Opponents Say New Bill Enables Wage Theft

A bill exempting employers from paying overtime for small tasks done off-the-clock and commuting to work is making its way through the Ohio Legislature.

In a party-line vote, Senate Bill 47 passed through the Ohio House with Democrat opponents saying it enables wage theft.

Supporters say the bill aligns with the Fair Labor Standards Act, exempting employers from paying overtime for insubstantial periods beyond an employee’s scheduled work hours.

Republicans say that includes checking schedules, listening to voicemail, or reading emails off-hours, and the bill is necessary with the increase in workers doing their jobs from home.

The bill now heads back to the Ohio Senate for a vote on amendments made to it in the Ohio House.