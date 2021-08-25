Options Considered For Future of Hancock County Jail

Hancock County is considering its options for the future of housing its local inmates. According to Sheriff Mike Heldman the process began before the onset of the Covid pandemic and through slowed, has continued on. The county commissioners and the sheriff’s office have been consulting with two firms on future needs and how best to accommodate the growing jail population. On Wednesday, a broad outline of the anticipated needs was presented at a meeting at the Old Mill Stream Centre at the Hancock County Fairgrounds.

Justice Consultant David Bostwick says that while the study gives a general direction, now is the time for citizens to be involved.

Sheriff Heldman added that this is an ongoing process that started before the onset of the Covid pandemic. He added that it will likely take 2 to 3 more. He added that this is an ongoing process and that, at this time, no decision on how to proceed have been made.