Orchestra To Present Symphony Storytime At FHCPL

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library)

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library is offering the following programs starting Monday, April 29:

The Lima Symphony Orchestra presents Symphony Storytime, a unique and hands-on musical experience for children and families on Monday, April 29 at 10 a.m. in the Lindamood Room. Members of the Lima Symphony Orchestra will share stories accompanied by a musical performance, with lots of opportunities for attendees to join in the fun!

Paint a miniature masterpiece on a tiny canvas. We are offering two different sessions to allow for many artists to join us. The sessions take place Monday at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the Lindamood Room. This year, our theme is Spring. Art may be displayed during ArtWalk on Friday, May 3rd. Space is limited and registration is required at findlaylibrary.org/events. Click on the session you wish to attend for the registration form. Please register everyone (children, teens, and adults) who plan to paint a canvas. Children 8 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

The BIG Read Book Discussion is scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m. under the skylight in the Adult Services Department. Join us as we read and discuss Owens Community College’s BIG Read, Carry: A Memoir of

Survival on Stolen Land by Toni Jensen. Copies of the book are available at the library reference desk. More information on the BIG read at owens.edu/humanities/read/.

Teens in grades 8-12 can register to receive a Teen Tote filled with teen library books selected especially for them, along with some other goodies like snacks and bookmarks! Registrants will receive an email with a Google Form to fill out to let us get to know them better. An active FHCPL card is required to participate. (If the teen does not have a library card, they may use their guardian’s card, with their permission.) Register at findlaylibrary.org/events. Totes can be picked up at the Main Library, Arlington, or the Bookmobile.

Teen Night: Creative Writing is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Lindamood Room. Jennifer Pullen, Associate Professor of Creative Writing at Ohio Northern University, and author of Fantasy Fiction: A Writer’s Guide and Anthology, will give a fantasy writing workshop for teens. She will guide attendees in collaboratively creating a fantasy version of NW Ohio, complete with magical creatures. Participants will then begin writing stories set in the world they have created. This program is for teens in grades 6-12.

Wednesday at 3 p.m., individuals that have registered at

libraryc.org/findlaylibrary will have the opportunity to participate in a virtual discussion and Q & A with author Douglas Brunt. He will be discussing his instant bestseller, The Mysterious Case of Rudolf Diesel: Genius, Power, and Deception on the Eve of World War I. More

information about the author and the book are available at findlaylibrary.org.

This month’s 2024: A Year of Well-Being’s program takes place on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the Lindamood Room. Jennifer Little, a trained A.H.A. Healthy for Life Facilitator, will be presenting a series adapted from the American Heart Association’s Well-Being Healthy for Life Educational Experiences. Participants will explore food’s role in our blood sugar levels and how that affects overall health. To ensure we have enough supplies, please register at findlaylibrary.org/events.

Silent Book Club is scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Adult Services area under the skylight. Bring your own book or check out something from your to-be-read list and enjoy some silent reading time with other book lovers.

Thursday at 6 p.m. at Coffee Amici, the Writer’s Support Group will take place. Come write with us and bring your own work-in-progress or start fresh with one of our prompts.

The Spring ArtWalk Art Show is scheduled for Friday from 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. to view artwork from Hancock County and Awakening Minds Art students. Tiny Art will also be showcased during the event which was designed by local children, teens, and adults. Liberty Benton High School’s Fermata the Blue will perform at 6:00 PM and Findlay City High School’s String Factor will be showcased at 6:45 PM. Both performances will be held in the Adult Services Department of the library.

Plant Swap will take place on Saturday at 1 p.m. on the sidewalk in front of the library. Participants can come swap plants and chat with other plant lovers. The first hour will be for those donating plants to swap with others that are donating, and the second hour, all plants are free to all.

Stay in touch and keep updated at www.findlaylibrary.org, on our Facebook page, facebook.com./fhcpl, on Pinterest at pinterest.com/findlaylibrary, and on Instagram @ fhcpl.