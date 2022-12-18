‘Best Christmas Ever’ Organization Surprises Four Findlay Families

The organization Best Christmas Ever surprised four Findlay-area families with a custom and unique Best Christmas Ever over the weekend.

The charity Best Christmas Ever Hearts of Gold helps out families who have fallen on hard times at no fault of their own.

They surprised two of the families on Saturday and two on Sunday.

Jaclyn Pessel, of Best Christmas Ever, says this wouldn’t be possible without the generous community we live in.

She invited WFIN News to tag along as they surprised the Schnipke Family on Saturday afternoon.

Stephanie Schnipke lost her husband Neil to cancer over the summer and is now raising four kids on her own.

Get more on the surprise in the video below, and learn more about Best Christmas Ever by clicking here.