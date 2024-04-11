Organization Donates Protective Vest For Fostoria Police K9

(From the Fostoria Police Division)

Exciting News! The Fostoria Police Department is thrilled to announce that Brady’s K9 Fund has generously donated a ballistic vest to the department’s four legged officer Creed!

Brady’s K9 is passionate about supporting our four-legged officers who work tirelessly to keep our community safe. Their organization is dedicated to providing essential equipment and resources to these brave K9s, ensuring they are well-equipped and protected for their entire shift.

Brady’s K9 Fund was founded by an 8-year-old boy who felt K9 officers deserve body armor, just like their human partners. Since 2018 Brady’s Fund has raised over $1.25M and vested 950+ K9s across all 50 states. Their mission is ongoing!

You can make a difference too! Join Brady’s mission by visiting his website and learning

more about his cause. Your support and donations go directly to providing essential life

saving equipment for these incredible K9 officers. Together, we can ensure our K9 officer

and their partner come home safe together.

Visit www.Bradysk9fund.com to learn more and contribute to the cause.

Every little bit counts!