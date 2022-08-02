Osborn Wins Democratic Primary, Will Face Cross In The Fall

Findlay’s Claire Osborn won the Democratic primary for 83rd District state representative in the second Ohio primary on Tuesday.

Unofficial results from the Ohio Secretary of State website show Osborn defeating Melissa Kritzell.

Claire says Ohioans are resilient and she’ll work toward creating an Ohio in which everyone thrives.

Osborne will go up against Republican State Representative Jon Cross in the fall, who ran unopposed in the Tuesday primary.

Republican State Senator Rob McColley also ran unopposed in the primary.

The second primary was the result of redistricting delays after the Ohio Supreme Court ruled that Ohio House and Senate maps passed by the redistricting commission were unconstitutional.

However, despite the fact that the Ohio Supreme Court said the maps didn’t reflect the will of voters, a federal court ruled that the maps would still be used in the August 2 primary.