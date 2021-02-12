OSHP: Alcohol A Factor In Fatal Crash

A woman from Fostoria was life-flighted from the scene of a fatal crash in Defiance County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Amy Puckett, 42, of Fostoria, was driving east on State Route 18 Thursday night in the Village of Sherwood when she was struck head-on by a pickup that had crossed the center line.

The Patrol says the driver of the truck, Jorge Casares, 31, of Mark Center, was transported to a Defiance hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The Patrol says Puckett was flown to a hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was wearing her seat belt.

The Highway Patrol says alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash and it remains under investigation.