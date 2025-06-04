OSHP Asking Drivers To Prioritize Safety During ‘100 Deadliest Days Of Summer’

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking all motorists to do their part in promoting roadway safety during what has been characterized by safety officials as the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer. This time period, which runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day, sees an increase in traffic on the roads and an increased number of both serious-injury and fatal crashes.

“There is a clear connection between the summer’s rise in temperatures and the increase in traffic crashes,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Whether you are headed to a cookout, a ballgame, or a weekend getaway, please buckle up, avoid distractions, and never drive impaired.”

The increased risk of serious-injury and fatal crashes during this time of year is attributed to several factors, including increased driving time, increased distractions and driver inexperience.

-Increased driving time – School is out and teens have more unstructured time, which leads to more driving, often times with friends in the vehicle.

-Increased distractions – Distracted driving, including phone use and multiple passengers being in the vehicle, increase the risk of a serious crash.

-Driver inexperience – Statistics show that teen drivers are more likely to be involved in a crash due to their inexperience.

This time period also encompasses the primary motorcycle riding months. According to Patrol statistics, more than half of all motorcycle-involved crashes last year occurred during the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer.

During this time period last year, a total of 65,035 crashes occurred on Ohio’s roadways, including 364 fatal crashes. Those fatal crashes resulted in 393 deaths, which equates to more than one-third of the fatal crashes recorded in 2024.

“As traffic increases over the summer months, so does our shared responsibility for keeping our roads safe,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “By making safe, intentional choices behind the wheel, we can prevent crashes and save lives.”

Similar to a year ago, troopers will be highly visible on roadways across the state promoting traffic safety for all those who live in and travel through Ohio. In 2024, troopers made 4,275 OVI arrests, issued 20,302 seat belt citations and cited 7,877 motorists for driving with a suspended license during the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer.

Additional information regarding Ohio crash statistics is available on the Ohio Statistics and Analytics for Traffic Safety (OSTATS) dashboard. That dashboard can be located here.

The public is encouraged to safely call #677 to report reckless or impaired drivers and drug activity.