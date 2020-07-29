OSHP Concerned About Increase In Fatal Motorcycle Crashes

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is concerned about the rise in fatal motorcycle crashes in the area.

Lt. Matt Crow with the Findlay Post of the highway patrol says there have been three fatal motorcycle crashes in Hancock County in the last three months and a Findlay man was recently killed in a motorcycle crash in Seneca County.

“Motorcycle safety is not solely the responsibility of motorcyclists – it is very important for motor vehicle drivers to be aware there will be an increase of motorcyclists on the roadways during warm weather months,” Crow said.

He says in the three Hancock County crashes the motorcyclist was at fault. In the Seneca County crash a car went left of center and hit the motorcyclist.

In 2019, 3,585 motorcycle-related crashes occurred on Ohio roadways, an 8 percent increase from the year before.

Of those crashes, 156 were fatal crashes killing 165 people, which is a ten percent increase from the previous year.

Only 42 percent of motorcyclists involved in a crash were wearing a helmet.

Lt. Crow says the Findlay Post wants to remind motorcyclists that they need to be properly trained in motorcycle safety, have a motorcycle endorsement, always wear a helmet, and not consume alcohol or drugs when operating a motorcycle.

And he’s asking everyone on the roadways to always pay attention for motorcycles.