OSHP: Don’t Press Your Luck On St Patrick’s Day

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is teaming up with local law enforcement partners to remove impaired drivers from Ohio roadways on St. Patrick’s Day. The effort is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving campaign.

Your life, and the lives of others on the roadway, are at risk every time a driver gets behind the wheel after drinking. According to Patrol statistics, there were 14 fatal crashes, resulting in 15 total fatalities on St. Patrick’s Day over the last five years. Of those fatal crashes, nine were directly related to impaired driving.

“Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day irresponsibly can have tragic consequences,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “If you make the choice to drink, make the right choice to designate a sober driver and keep our roads safe for everyone.”

From 2020-2024, the Patrol made 311 OVI arrests on St. Patrick’s Day, and impaired driving accounted for a total of 213 crashes.

According to the NHTSA website, it’s important to celebrate the holiday responsibly. You can do that by designating a sober driver, offering non-alcoholic beverage options if hosting a party, ensuring all guests leave with a sober driver and always wearing your safety belt.

As always, motorists are encouraged to safely call #677 to report unsafe or impaired drivers on Ohio roadways.