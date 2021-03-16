OSHP: Don’t Push Your Luck On St. Patrick’s Day

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging people who will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday with alcohol to designate a sober driver.

“Don’t press your luck this St. Patrick’s Day!” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent.

“The popularity of the holiday and the associated consumption of alcohol make it a dangerous time to travel on Ohios roadways.”

“We want to encourage all motorists to plan ahead before they start celebrating.”

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 18 people were killed in 14 fatal crashes on St. Patrick’s Day over the last five years.

Of those fatal crashes, seven were a result of impaired driving, resulting in 10 deaths.

Additionally, 147 people were injured on St. Patricks Day due to OVI-related crashes.

The Highway Patrol made 691 OVI arrests on St. Patricks Day from 2016 to 2020.