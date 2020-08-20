OSHP ‘Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over’ Campaign Underway

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be extra focused on removing impaired drivers from the roads over the next few weeks.

The highway patrol’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is underway through Monday, September 7th which is Labor Day.

The patrol is asking drivers to do their part in keeping the roadways safe by following all traffic laws, never driving impaired and always designating a sober driver.

In 2019, there were 13,047 OVI-related crashes on Ohio roads, which resulted in 597 deaths and 8,178 injuries.

In 2019, troopers arrested 22,520 drivers for OVI.

“Our focus is removing impaired drivers from our roadways and educating motorists of the dangers it presents,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent.

“We take impaired driving seriously and remain dedicated to promoting safety on Ohios roadways.”

Drivers are encouraged to dial #677 to report impaired drivers and drug activity to the highway patrol.