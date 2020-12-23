OSHP: Driver Arrested For 7th DUI

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding everyone to drive sober over the holidays.

And if you plan on drinking, designate a driver before you start imbibing.

Last year during the Christmas and New Year’s holiday weekends, there were 12 fatal crashes that killed 16 people on Ohio’s roadways.

Seven of those fatalities were the result of an impaired driver and nine were unbuckled.

Troopers will have an increased presence on Ohio’s roadways to promote a safe holiday season.

The OSHP shared a video of a trooper conducting a sobriety test on a driver who ended up being arrested for his 7th DUI.

You can hear the Bucyrus District trooper saying to the driver “my job is to make sure everyone gets home safe.”

On average, troopers remove 25,000 impaired drivers each year from Ohio roads.