OSHP: Drivers And Motorcyclists Need To Share the Road

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

As temperatures rise and an increased number of motorcycles are traveling on our roadways, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers and motorcyclists to share the road, be alert and driver sober.

While riding a motorcycle may be considered one of the more enjoyable modes of transportation, it is also one of the riskier ways to travel if not done properly. Not only does operating a motorcycle require more physical strength than a standard passenger vehicle, but they also lack a protective structure, offering the rider little to no protection in a crash. That is why it’s important for both motorcycle riders and other drivers to do their part in promoting safety on roadways across Ohio.

“Motorcycle safety is the responsibility of everyone traveling in and through Ohio,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “All motorists should always be aware of their surroundings, practice safe driving behaviors, and share the roadway.”

For the motorcycle rider, taking a training class, wearing safety equipment and riding with the proper endorsements will help protect yourself and others. Remember, Ohio law requires helmets for riders under the age of 18 and for those with less than one year of motorcycle experience. Motorcycle passengers must also wear helmets when the driver is required to do so.

Safe driving practices and cooperation from all drivers on the road is essential to assisting in the reduction of fatal crashes involving motorcycles. According to Patrol statistics, there were 20,015 motorcycle-involved crashes on Ohio roadways over the last five years. A total of 1,074 of those crashes were fatal, resulting in the deaths of 1,099 motorcyclists and 12 others.

“Every crash we prevent is a life potentially saved,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “With warmer weather bringing more motorcycles to Ohio’s roads, every driver and rider must slow down, stay alert and commit to safe decisions.”

It’s important for drivers to be aware of the safety challenges faced by motorcyclists, such as size and visibility. The Patrol is asking drivers to do their part by sharing the roadway and being on the lookout for motorcycles.

For more information on how to operate a motorcycle safely, as well as rider courses for new, intermediate and advanced riders, visit https://motorcycle.ohio.gov/.

As always, the public is encouraged to safely call #677 to report reckless or impaired drivers and drug activity.