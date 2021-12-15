OSHP: Drugs Found In Car During Traffic Stop On I-75

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says troopers found cocaine and heroin in the spare tire compartment in the trunk of a car during a traffic stop on Interstate 75 in Findlay.

On December 9th, at 6:20 p.m., troopers stopped a Mazda CX5 with Florida registration for a speed violation on Interstate 75.

The highway patrol says criminal indicators were observed and a Findlay Police Department drug-sniffing K9 alerted to the vehicle.

A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed the contraband concealed in the spare tire compartment in the trunk.

Troopers seized 810 grams of crack cocaine, 50 grams of cocaine and a small amount of heroin worth approximately $78,260.

The driver, Jonathan Stalling, 28, and passenger, Jimmie Fields, 43, both of Detroit, were booked the Hancock County Justice Center and charged with possession of cocaine, a first-degree felony.

If convicted, each could face up to 11 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine.