OSHP: Fatalities Down, OVI Arrests Way Up Over Christmas

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says fewer people were killed on Ohio’s roadways this Christmas holiday, as compared to the previous two years.

The Patrol says nine people were killed in seven crashes on the state’s highways during the Christmas holiday this year.

12 people were killed in 2019 and 11 in 2018.

More than half of the people killed during the Christmas holiday this year were not wearing a seat belt.

The Patrol says wearing a seat belt remains the single most effective thing people can do to protect themselves in a crash.

OVI arrests were way up over the Christmas holiday this year.

The Patrol says troopers removed 142 impaired drivers from the roadways this year, which is an increase of 137 percent from last year.

The Patrol says the increase in OVI arrests is due to more people drinking to relieve stress during the pandemic and holiday season, and extra diligence on the part of their troopers in looking for impaired drivers.

