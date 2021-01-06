OSHP: Felon Flees From Troopers In Stolen Vehicle On I-75

A high-speed pursuit went through Findlay on Interstate 75 before finally ending about 40 miles south of Findlay.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says troopers tried to stop Cortez Larkin, 38, of Columbus, for a speeding violation on Interstate 75 near Bowling Green on Tuesday night but he refused to pull over and a pursuit ensued.

A registration check revealed that the Ford Escape Larkin was driving was stolen.

The pursuit went under State Route 12 in Findlay at 9:37 p.m., and as you can see in the video below the suspect was driving without headlights.

Troopers were able to deflate Larkin’s tires with tire deflation devices but he kept driving on the rims.

Troopers performed a rolling roadblock near Cridersville and Larkin intentionally struck a trooper’s cruiser.

A trooper then performed an immobilization maneuver and the pursuit ended.

Troopers took Larkin, and passenger Kaneasha De Ann Price, 37, of Columbus, into custody without further incident.

Larkin has been charged with speeding, failure to comply, receiving stolen property and tampering with evidence.

He had multiple felony warrants out for his arrest.

Both Larkin and Price were booked at the Wood County Justice Center.

Two Highway Patrol cruisers were damaged during the pursuit.

The incident remains under investigation and additional charges are pending.