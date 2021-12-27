OSHP: Fewer Motorists Killed Over Holiday Reporting Period

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says provisional statistics show that fewer motorists were killed on Ohio roadways this Christmas holiday compared to the three previous years.

During the four-day reporting period this year seven people were killed in seven fatal crashes.

The Highway Patrol says nine people were killed in 2020 and 12 in 2019.

Of the seven people killed this year, three were not wearing an available seat belt.

Troopers removed 162 impaired drivers from Ohio roads during the holiday which is an increase of nearly 12 percent compared to last year.

Motorists are reminded to plan ahead and designate a sober driver or make other arrangements to ensure everyone arrives safely to their destination.

The public is encouraged to continue using #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers as well as drug activity.