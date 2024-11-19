OSHP Findlay Post Names Trooper And Dispatcher Of The Year

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Brian T. Schneck has been selected as the 2024 Trooper of the Year at the Findlay Post.

The selection of Trooper Schneck, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2024 at the Findlay Post.

Fellow officers stationed at the Findlay Post, chose Trooper Schneck based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.

Trooper Schneck joined the Highway Patrol in 2017 and has served at the Mansfield Post and Findlay Post since then.

Trooper Schneck graduated from Tiffin University with a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice.

Other Highway Patrol awards received in the past include: 2023 Findlay Post Trooper of the year, the Safe Driving Ribbon, Physical Fitness with excellence Ribbon, and Field Training Officer Ribbon.

Trooper Schneck and his wife, Faith, reside in Allen County with their child.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatcher Courtney Barth has been selected as the 2024 Dispatcher of the Year at the Findlay Dispatch Center.

Barth, 32, was honored in recognition of outstanding service during the past year at the Findlay Dispatch Center.

Sworn officers and dispatchers chose Barth based on technical job knowledge and ability, enthusiastic work attitude, teamwork, and prompt and courteous response to the public’s request for information and assistance.

Dispatcher Barth joined the Highway Patrol in 2012 and has served at the Findlay Dispatch Center since joining the Division.

She is originally from Findlay and a graduate of Liberty-Benton High School.

Dispatcher Barth was Dispatcher of the year for the Findlay Post in 2020.

Barth is a field training officer.

Dispatcher Barth resides in Findlay with her husband and son.