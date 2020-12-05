OSHP Findlay Post Names Trooper Of The Year

The Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has named Trooper Matthew Cook its Trooper of the Year for 2020.

The award recognizes Trooper Cook’s outstanding service at the Findlay Post during 2020.

“Fellow officers stationed at Findlay chose Trooper Cook based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public,” said Lt. Matt Crow, Findlay Post Commander.

Trooper Cook, who is 34 and lives in McComb, is now in contention for the District and State Trooper of the Year Award that will be announced at a later date.

Trooper Cook joined the Highway Patrol in 2014 and has served at the Findlay Post throughout his career.

Originally from Perrysburg and a home school graduate, Trooper Cook graduated from Owens Community College with an Associates Degree in Criminal Justice.

Other Highway Patrol awards received in the past include the 2016 Findlay Post Trooper of the Year, Criminal Patrol Award, Health and Physical Fitness Award, and the Safe Driving Award.