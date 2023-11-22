OSHP Findlay Post Names Trooper Of The Year

The Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has announced its 2023 Trooper of the Year.

The selection of Trooper Brian T. Schneck, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2023 at the Findlay Post. Fellow officers stationed at the Findlay Post, chose Trooper Schneck based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.

Trooper Schneck joined the Highway Patrol in 2017 and has served at the Mansfield Post and Findlay Post since then. Trooper Schneck graduated from Tiffin University with a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice.

Other Highway Patrol awards received in the past include: the Safe Driving Ribbon, Physical Fitness with excellence Ribbon, and Field Training Officer Ribbon.

Trooper Schneck and his wife, Faith, reside in Allen County with their child.

Below is a picture from 2022 when Trooper Schneck took Congressman Latta on a ride-along.