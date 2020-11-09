OSHP Findlay Post Targeting Stop Sign, Red Light Violators

The Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be cracking down on stop sign and red light violations through November with a targeted enforcement initiative.

Lt. Matt Crow, Findlay Post Commander, says failure to yield is the biggest contributing factor for serious injury and fatal crashes in Hancock County.

“Unfortunately we have seen a large increase in fatal and serious injury crashes this year alone, and when we look back at a one year period from October of 2019 through October 2020, we have had 70 crashes in which people were either seriously injured or killed,” Crow said.

Lt. Crow is urging everyone to come to a complete stop and take an extra moment to ensure it’s clear before proceeding through a stop sign or red light.

He says there will be zero tolerance for violators during the enforcement effort.