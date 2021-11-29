OSHP Findlay Post Trooper Of The Year

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Trooper Damian Roose has been selected as the 2021 Trooper of the Year at the Findlay Post.

The selection of the 29-year-old Roose is in recognition of his outstanding service during at the Findlay Post in 2021.

Fellow officers stationed at the Findlay Post chose Trooper Roose based on his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.

Trooper Roose is now in contention for the District and State Trooper of the Year Awards to be announced at a later date.

Trooper Roose has served at the Findlay Post since joining the Highway Patrol in 2018.

Originally from Holland, Ohio and a graduate of Oak Harbor High School, Trooper Roose served in the U.S. Army Reserves.

Other Highway Patrol awards received in the past include the Safe Driving Ribbon and the Military Service Ribbon.

Trooper Roose and his wife, Katelyn, live in Maumee with their two children.