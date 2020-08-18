OSHP Finds Drugs, Arrests 2 During Traffic Stop On I-75

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says troopers confiscated more than $50,000 worth of heroin and arrested two people during a traffic stop in Hancock County.

The traffic stop was conducted on Friday night at 6:13 on Interstate 75.

The highway patrol says the driver, Jonathan Arceneaux, 27, of Houston and a passenger RaShawn Jones, 27, of Detroit, were booked at the Hancock County Justice Center on a charge of possession of heroin, a first degree felony.

Troopers say 455 grams of heroin was seized, worth approximately $51,175.