OSHP: Fleeing Driver Crashes In Findlay, Attempts Carjacking

A man’s facing a variety of charges after allegedly leading authorities on a high-speed chase and causing a crash in Findlay

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a trooper attempted to stop a Dodge Charger for speeding on U.S. 68 in Arlington at around 6:30 Wednesday night.

The Highway Patrol said the driver, Ronald Harry Dowell III, 36, of Dayton, refused to stop and a pursuit ensued lasting seven miles.

The Highway Patrol said the pursuit reached speeds of 120 miles per hour, and due to the high speed and traffic conditions, the pursuit was terminated south of Findlay.

At around 6:40, Findlay police, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Highway Patrol responded to a four-vehicle injury crash at North Main Street and Walnut Street in Findlay.

The Highway Patrol says Dowell was driving north on North Main Street and traveled across the center line and struck a southbound SUV.

Debris from the crash struck another southbound vehicle and Dowell’s vehicle traveled back into the northbound lanes where it sideswiped a car.

The Highway Patrol says Dowell exited his car and tried to carjack a vehicle but the driver fought him off.

The Highway Patrol says Dowell was then taken into custody.

The Highway Patrol says Dowell was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine.

He was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for minor injuries and then booked at the Hancock County Jail. (mugshot below)

Jail records show that he’s facing charges of robbery, failure to comply, OVI, driving under suspension and violating parole.

All occupants involved in the crash were wearing their seat belt except for Dowell.

One of the people involved in the crash was taken to the hospital with a minor injury, and the driver who struggled with Dowell during the attempted carjacking sustained a minor injury.

(above pic courtesy of Renee Kraus on Facebook)

(dashcam video below courtesy of Evan Hartman)