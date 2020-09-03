OSHP Focusing On Impaired Drivers Over Labor Day Weekend

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it will be focused on removing impaired drivers from the roadways over the Labor Day weekend.

During Labor Day weekend last year, 12 people were killed in 12 fatal crashes.

Seven of those fatalities involved alcohol or drugs.

The highway patrol made 665 OVI arrests during Labor Day weekend of 2019.

“Removing impaired drivers from our roadways is a primary focus for us,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent.

“If you plan to drink, help make everyones holiday weekend safe by designating a sober ride home.”

He’s also asking people to slow down, pointing out that citations for speeds in excess of 100 mph are way up compared to last year.

The 2020 Labor Day weekend reporting period runs Friday through Monday.

Drivers are encouraged to dial #677 to report impaired drivers and drug activity to the highway patrol.