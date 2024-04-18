OSHP Holds Signing Day Events At District HQs Across State

The Ohio State Highway Patrol recently kicked off its 174th Cadet Class with signing day events at district headquarters.

Recruits gathered at their closest district headquarters with family and friends to sign a letter of intent to become a member of the next Academy Class.

A signing day event was held at the Findlay District Headquarters on North Main Street in Findlay.

The 174th Cadet Class training began on Tuesday at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Training Academy in Columbus.

