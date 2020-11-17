OSHP Initiative Raises Awareness Of Seat Belt Use

A lot of people were cited for not wearing a seat belt during an initiative to enforce and raise awareness of safety belt use.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 3,504 people were ticketed during the initiative that ran from November 9th through November 16th.

Also, 36 people were cited for a child safety seat violation.

The highway patrol says it’s a shared responsibility between the driver and passengers to ensure that each time you get in a vehicle that everyone is using a seat belt.

A Findlay man recently joined the highway patrol’s Saved by the Belt Club. Read about that by clicking here.