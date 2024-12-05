OSHP Investigating Fatal Crash On I-75 Ramp In Hancock County

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on December 5, 2024, at approximately 6:22 A.M. The crash occurred on Interstate 75 southbound on the exit ramp to State Route 103 in Orange Township, Hancock County.

Joshua Little, age 42, of Wapakoneta, Ohio was operating a 2009 Chevrolet HHR on Interstate 75 southbound at the exit for State Route 103, when it became disabled on the right shoulder. Mr. Little got out of his vehicle and walked south on the exit ramp to State Route 103 from Interstate 75. Michael Rahrig, age 64, from Findlay Ohio was operating a 2016 Ford Edge, and exited onto the southbound exit ramp to State Route 103 from Interstate 75, and struck Mr. Little walking up the ramp.

Mr. Little was pronounced deceased on scene, and there were no injuries to Mr. Rahig. Mr. Little was transported to the Lucas County Coroners office. The exit ramp to State Route 103 southbound was closed for approximately one hour, and is now open.

The Patrol was assisted on scene by Bluffton Police Department, Bluffton EMS, HANCO EMS, Ohio Department of Transportation, R and A Towing, and D and D Towing.

The crash remains under investigation