OSHP Labor Day Holiday Enforcement Recap

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 12 people were killed in 12 fatal crashes over the Labor Day holiday this year.

Last year 15 people were killed in 13 fatal crashes over the holiday weekend.

Troopers arrested 420 drivers for OVI and issued 2,465 safety belt citations.

Troopers also made 292 drug arrests and 128 felony apprehensions.

Troopers also provided assistance to 1,861 motorists over the holiday weekend.

The Labor Day reporting period began Friday, September 3rd at 12 a.m. and ended Monday, September 6th at 11:59 p.m.

For a complete breakdown of the Highway Patrol’s Labor Day enforcement click here.