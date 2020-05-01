OSHP Looking For Semi Involved In Fatal Hit-Skip Crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in locating a semi that was involved in a fatal pedestrian hit-skip crash in Allen County.

Investigators say the crash happened on U.S. 30 at about 3 a.m. Thursday.

They say the blue 2013-2020 Kenworth T680 semi would have damage to the front right and a broken or missing headlight.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the highway patrol’s Findlay dispatch center at 419-423-1414.

(the semi pictured is not the actual vehicle)