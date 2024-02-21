OSHP Looking For Vehicle That Left Scene Of Fatal Crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on U.S. Route 23 in Wyandot County.

The crash happened at around 6 a.m. Monday, February 19th near Township Road 65 in Pitt Township.

The Highway Patrol said Brady D. Neifer, 25, of Archbold, was driving south on Route 23 when his vehicle struck an unknown vehicle.

The impact caused Neifer’s vehicle to go off the road and crash, coming to rest along a tree line.

The unknown vehicle left the scene of the crash, according to investigators.

Neifer was pronounced dead on the scene by the Wyandot County coroner.

The Highway Patrol says further examination of the damage sustained to the car leads them to believe the other vehicle involved is a semi, dump truck or other heavy commercial vehicle.

The impact likely caused damage to the rear of the unknown vehicle which possibly went northbound on U.S. 23 after leaving the scene of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information about the unknown vehicle or its driver should contact the Bucyrus Post at 419-562-8040.