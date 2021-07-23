OSHP Looking For Votes In Best Looking Cruiser Contest

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking for your vote in the Best Looking Cruiser Contest put on by the American Association of State Troopers.

The OSHP said on their social media on Friday that they really need your help because even Michigan has more votes than Ohio so far.

The American Association of State Troopers puts a daily update on its Facebook page.

Kentucky had a huge lead as of Friday.

Click here to check out all the cruisers and scroll down to the bottom of the page to vote for your favorite.

Voting will end August 3rd at noon.