OSHP: Man Fleeing In Stolen Car Causes Injury Crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a man fleeing from authorities in a stolen car caused an injury crash in Van Buren.

The highway patrol says a trooper clocked a car going 115 miles per hour on Interstate 75 southbound in Wood County at around 3:15 Monday afternoon.

Troopers ran the plate and learned the car was stolen and a pursuit ensued.

The highway patrol says Zachary Burnett, 26, of Lowell, Indiana continued southbound on I-75 and exited at State Route 18 and went east.

He turned south onto County Road 220 and when entering Van Buren failed to stop at the stop sign at County Road 220 (Main Street) and West Market Street, causing a multi-vehicle crash.

Burnett and two other drivers sustained minor injuries in the crash and were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital.

Burnett was released from BVH and booked at the Wood County Justice Center on charges of fleeing, aggravated vehicular assault and receiving stolen property.