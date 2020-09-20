OSHP Offers Safety Advice For Child Passenger Safety Week

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers of ways to keep their children safe on the roadways.

Child Passenger Safety Week runs September 20th through the 26th.

The week is designated to make sure your child is in the correct car seat, that its properly installed and used, and that its registered with its manufacturer to ensure you receive important safety updates.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportations National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) 59 percent of car seats are misused. Also, the risks of a fatality or injury are exponentially higher for children who are not buckled in the correct car seat for their age and size.

“Ensuring the safety seat is installed correctly is the best way to keep your child safe in a car,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “It is also important to transitition from one type of car seat to another as your child grows.”

Always remember to register your car seat and booster seat with the manufacturer so you can be notified in the event of a recall.

