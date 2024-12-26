OSHP: Plan A Sober Ride Home From New Year’s Celebrations

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be working to keep the roadways safe over the New Year’s holiday and is asking for your help in doing so.

The Highway Patrol says troopers will be focused on removing impaired drivers from the roadways and is encouraging everyone to make a plan for a sober ride home from their New Year’s celebrations.

The Highway Patrol says you need to select a designated driver before the festivities commence, or you could also use a ride-sharing service or public transit.

The easiest way to stay safe is to simply abstain from drinking.

If you see an impaired or aggressive driver, the Highway Patrol encourages you to report them by safely dialing #677 or 911.