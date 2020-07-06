OSHP Releases 4th Of July Reporting Period Statistics
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 22 people were killed in 21 traffic crashes over the 4th of July reporting period this year.
Impairment was a factor in at least five of those crashes.
During last year’s 4th of July reporting period, 17 people were killed in 16 fatal crashes.
“Driving impaired remains a significant problem,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent.
“We need motorists to commit to keeping our roads safe. Designate a sober driver.”
Troopers made 425 arrests for impaired driving and 280 for drug-related charges.
The patrol responded to 631 crashes and made more than 22,494 traffic contacts in total, which included providing assistance to more than 2,900 drivers.