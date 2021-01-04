OSHP Releases New Year’s Holiday Report

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting 10 deaths on Ohios roadways during the 2020-2021 New Years holiday, according to provisional statistics.

Two fatalities were the result of not wearing a safety belt when available, four were OVI-related and five were pedestrians.

The four-day reporting period began at midnight Thursday, December 31, 2020 and ran through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, January 3, 2021.

Four fatalities were recorded during the two-day reporting period last year.

Troopers made 3,979 traffic enforcement contacts; including 303 OVI arrests, 115 distracted driving and 478 safety belt citations.

The public is encouraged to continue using #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity.

A statistical analysis of the Patrols enforcement activity over the holiday is available here.