OSHP Reminding Drivers To Be Safe Around Railroad Crossings
This is Rail Safety Week, and agencies like the Ohio State Highway Patrol are taking to social media to remind people to obey all safety devices at railroad crossings.
Officials say you can stop track tragedies by never driving around a lowered gate and never trying to beat an approaching train.
The highway patrol says, not only is that illegal, it’s also potentially deadly.
Get more on Rail Safety Week by clicking here.
During #RailSafetyWeek remember to obey all safety devices at rail grade crossings. #STOPTrackTragedies by never driving around a lowered gate and never try to beat an approaching train. Not only is it illegal, but it is dangerous! @CSX @SafeCommWC pic.twitter.com/MkuHlI0rXR
— OSHP_NWOhio (@OSHP_NWOhio) September 23, 2020