OSHP Reminding Drivers To Obey Ohio’s Move Over Law

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds all motorists to do their part in keeping roadway workers safe by moving over a lane and slowing down when you see an emergency vehicle on the side of the road.

Over the last four years, 55 Patrol cruisers were involved in crashes while stopped on the side of the road due to drivers failing to move over and slow down. These crashes resulted in two deaths and 29 injuries to the public, as well as 16 injured troopers. Alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in 27% of “move over” crashes. Most of these types of crashes took place on interstates, unlit roadways and surfaces covered in snow, ice or slush.

“These crashes are avoidable when drivers pay attention, slow down, and move over,” said Governor Mike DeWine.

Ohio’s Move Over Law requires all drivers to move over to an adjacent lane when approaching any vehicle with flashing or rotating lights parked on the roadside. If moving over is not possible due to traffic, weather conditions or a second lane not being available, motorists should slow down and proceed with caution.

“When you move over, you’re helping ensure the safety of everyone who works on or travels our roadways,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “It’s not just the law – it’s a simple act that can save lives.”

When driving in work zones, moving over and slowing down is also important. You can find out more information on Ohio’s work zones, and what troopers do to make them safer, by visiting http://www.workzonedashboard.ohio.gov.