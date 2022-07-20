OSHP Reminding Motorcyclists To Wear Proper Gear

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding motorcyclists to protect themselves by putting on the proper protective gear before hitting the road.

“Sometimes out there on the road we do see a motorcyclist wearing flip-flops, a t-shirt and a pair of shorts,” said Sergeant Ryan Purpura.

“We don’t want that to end in tragedy where they fall off and then look back and wish they would’ve had their protective gear on, their helmet on, which could’ve reduced their injuries or potentially saved their life.”

Ohio doesn’t require helmets unless you’re under 18 years old or have less than one year of motorcycle experience.

Passengers on motorcycles must also wear a helmet when the driver is required to do so.

Over a five-year stretch, the Highway Patrol saw nearly 19,000 motorcycle-related crashes on Ohio highways.

The Highway Patrol is reminding motorcyclists that they need to be properly trained in motorcycle safety, have a motorcycle endorsement, always wear a helmet, and not consume alcohol or drugs when operating a motorcycle.

And they’re asking everyone else on the roadways to always pay attention for motorcycles, saying motorcycle safety is everyone’s responsibility.