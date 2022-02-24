OSHP Reminding People To Clear Ice & Snow From Vehicles

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to clear their vehicles of snow and ice before hitting the road.

The Highway Patrol issued the reminder ahead of another round of winter weather expected to hit most of the northern parts of the Buckeye State.

The Highway Patrol says excess uncleared snow and ice can fall off a vehicle at high speeds and cause quite a bit of damage to other vehicles.

While Ohio has no specific law stating people must clear snow and ice from their vehicles, there is a law that says people cannot drive an unsafe vehicle.

The Highway Patrol says driving a vehicle loaded up with snow and ice definitely qualifies as an unsafe vehicle and leads to unnecessary dangers on the roadways.

If you do get hit by snow or ice from a passing vehicle, the Highway Patrol says to remain calm and try to get a vehicle description and license plate number to pass along to police.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Thursday night through Friday morning.