OSHP Seeking Feedback With Online Survey

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is conducting an online survey.

The purpose of the survey is to obtain feedback on interactions with the agency and to identify traffic safety concerns.

The highway patrol says the information received in the survey will help them better serve the people of Ohio.

The survey was created in accordance with standards of the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).

The survey is anonymous and takes about five minutes to complete.

Click here to take the survey.